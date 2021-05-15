Biomutant learns from Cyberpunk 2077 and shows all releases with video – Nerd4.life

Biomutant Take a Cyberpunk 2077 lesson with developers who decided to release them before launch Video To introduce All versions Of the game, to allow for instant comparisons and to let players know what they will buy.

On top of the news you’ll find a video of PC version From Biomutant, it’s the best of course when tuned to maximum detail. Below you will find the gameplay for the releases PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X:

So this is a releases PS4 and Xbox One:

Publisher THQ Nordic also shared a few of them Technical details On the biotransformer videos. Meanwhile, he noted that the PC version is running at 4K resolution at 60fps. Overall, the frame rate will not be limited, regardless of hardware and screen refresh rate. The base Xbox One version runs at 1080p at 30 frames per second with dynamic display resolution. The PS4 version runs at 1080p at 30 frames per second with dynamic display resolution. Xbox One X version runs at 1080p at 60 fps with dynamic display resolution. PlayStation 4 Pro version runs at 1080p at 60 frames per second with dynamic display resolution.

Before departure, we remind you that Biomutant will be released on May 25, 2021. In addition to the versions indicated, it will be operable in Compatibility On the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it’s waiting for a custom update.