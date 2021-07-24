July 24, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Beware of fraud on WhatsApp, download link is fake

Beware of fraud on WhatsApp, download link is fake

Gerald Bax July 24, 2021 2 min read

editorial board
July 24, 2021 3:56 pm

maximum attention. The Postal Police is warning citizens about the WhatsApp scam on the green lane that was set up a few weeks ago, and it appears that it is back in vogue after submitting the mandatory certification to access many services. The scam is designed to obtain personal data and bank details. How do you recognize deception?

The text of the message on WhatsApp says: “In this link you can download the Green Pass COVID-19 certificate that allows you to move freely around Italy without a mask.” Once they (unfortunately) click on the link, the user gets to a fake corporate page where there are fake logos that look a lot like the originals. The page asks you to enter your personal and banking data, which is then used for fraudulent purposes. In addition to the WhatsApp channel, other scams are circulating via e-mail, which are already on display – on the dark web – fake green cards, costing about 100 euros.

It is recommended to download the certificate only by one of the official methods announced by the government (All information on this page), and certainly not on WhatsApp. We remind you that the SMS text with the certificate says: “Green Covid-19 certificate **** available. Use AUTHCODE ************ and health card on www.dgc.gov .it o App Immune o Wait Notification on App IO”. Any message deemed suspicious should be reported on the Postal Police portal to the following address: www.commissariatodips.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“Original” green cards for sale on Telegram

July 24, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Sniper Elite 4 surprise update for the next generation

July 24, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Valve has yet to find a game that doesn’t turn us on – Nerd4.life

July 23, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

Mandatory green permit for public servants?

July 24, 2021 Karen Hines
5 min read

The first exhibition dedicated to Dante Ferretti “Not even the beginning of my future collaboration with Macerata”

July 24, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Nedved does not doubt: “Cristiano Ronaldo will be here on Monday 26 July and he will remain at Juventus”

July 24, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Beware of fraud on WhatsApp, download link is fake

July 24, 2021 Gerald Bax