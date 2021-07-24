Nedved does not doubt: “Cristiano Ronaldo will be here on Monday 26 July and he will remain at Juventus”

Pavel NedvedJuventus Vice President Sky Sports After the friendly victory over Cesena. These are his important statements between Allegri, Creel 7, Dybala and Chiellini: “The feelings are positive, we are working hard and today we saw it on the field. In the first half, six players born after the start of the year 2000, lined up alongside other elements. Experienced such as McKennie or De Sciglio. We’re happy, this was only our first outing, but we’re growing.”

Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Juventus?

“He’s coming back here, he was called up for Monday the 26th and he’s staying with us.”

Dybala renews?

“Relationships were not cold before, we are on schedule. Cherubini is in contact with his agent. I think he will arrive in Turin in the next few days. There will be a meeting.”

As Allegri saw?

“He was very active, he was suspended for two years and it is clear. He is hungry to be a coach and to win. Hopefully he will win titles as he did in the five years before Juventus.

Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo coexisting could be a problem?

“It’s a pleasure to have Dybala and CR7 on the team, as well as getting them to play together. Allegri has great experience, and he will definitely see it. Today, meanwhile, some young players are getting better.”

Chiellini will be part of the new Juventus?

“Today he is on vacation. We heard, let’s give him time to recover and then we’ll talk about him calmly.”