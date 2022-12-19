JK Rowling responds to game boycott request – Multiplayer.it

JK RowlingFor the first time, Rafik commented boycott From Hogwarts Legacy, connected to the writer’s accusations of transphobia. Now, JK Rowling has said her opinion is based on a comment from writer/YouTuber/director Jesse Earle.

Jesse Earlin a tweet, he said, “I will not hold a grudge against anyone for their love of old works or things they already own and find comfort in. I own the first nine movies and all seven books. But every support against something like Hogwarts Legacy is harmful.”

JK Rowling said: “I am deeply disappointed that Jessie Earle does not realize that ‘pure thought’ is not compatible with having anything in any way related to me. Truly righteous people will not only burn their books and movies, but their local library, anything that has an owl on it and their pet dogs.”

in Second tweetreports a comment from another user (JK Rowling doesn’t show who the author is), who wrote: “If you have DVDs or books, live your life. You already bought them and already paid for them. You can read them at your leisure, no one needs to.” Know it. But don’t broadcast movies, don’t buy merchandise, and don’t buy toys.”

to any JK Rowling BooksAnd as for that, I’m at a loss. This guy actually supports reading books because “no one needs to know.” “You’re fine until you get drunk and accidentally quote someone, son.” In public “It won’t save you when the police see your Hufflepuff socks.”

JK Rowling He has not posted any other tweets on the subject at the time of writing.

We remember that Hogwarts Legacy Available from February 10, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. The PS4 and Xbox One versions will arrive on April 4, 2023. The Switch version will be available on July 25, 2023.