Between rain and anticyclones, the trend to mid-May «3B Meteo

Temperature anomalies according to Ecmwf

April 19-25: Possible geographic anomalies at 500 hPa show positive values ​​far from the Mediterranean and concentrated near Great Britain. Conditions of instability continue to affect the peninsula to which the pulses of fresh air reach. However, at the end of the period, an improvement in weather conditions is expected due to the increase in atmospheric pressure. Temperatures are below average but tend to rise gradually.

Geological anomaly at 500 hPa according to Ecmwf

April 26 – May 2: At this time, geospatial aberrations at 500 hPa show a new increase over Greenland. This indicates that central western Europe may be affected by lower pressures, which are fueled by cold and unstable air from higher latitudes. In this case, our north-central regions may be affected by the passage of unrest With scattered rains and slightly below average temperatures. In the south, the weather is more stable and warm as it is more affected by the anticyclone fed by the warm air masses from North Africa.

Geological anomaly at 500 hPa according to Ecmwf

May 3-9: The distribution of the geotropic anomalies would be consistent with more stable and warm weather but especially in the south-central due to the subtropical counter-outcrops. Northern Italy, which has been replaced by new infiltrations, is more vulnerable to precarious conditions, particularly in the alpine and pre-Alps regions. Temperatures generally rise to higher than average climate values, especially in the south.

Geological anomaly at 500 hPa according to Ecmwf

