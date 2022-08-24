Benfica in the Champions League groups. Red Star sneered in the 90th minute, ahead of Maccabi

Picture of the next 32 teams that will participate in the group stage from Champions League. It’s all easy for Benfica Who repeats the success of the first round by eliminating Dynamo Kyiv Konon’s total is 5-0 (2-0 and 3-0). Instead everything happens in between red star And the Maccabi Haifa With the Israelis snatching the pass to the next round with an own goal by the Serbs in the 90th minute, which deserved the final 2-2 (3-2 Maccabi in the first leg). celebrate too Victoria Plzen Who enters the group stage by defeating Qarabagh .

Benfica drops the trio, eliminating Dynamo

After the first leg 2-0, it was Benfica Immediately try to put an end to qualifying and think about it at 26 Otamendi To open the match with a header in a corner kick scheme. before the break Rafa Silva Take advantage of the dormancy of the Ukrainian and even defense, David Neres Instead the triple drops closing any kind of speech. In the second half, little or nothing happens with Lusitanians who can start the party in Da Luz to qualify for groups.

Red Star mocked in the 90th minute, and Maccabi Haifa advanced

The audacity that suffered 3-2 in Israel answered by A Maracana Fiery in support red star. After the pole in the opening Kanga he is pesic To bring everything back into balance in the 27th minute. Unsatisfied formation Stankovic who continues to fuel the match and in the 43rd minute completes the return with a score of 2-0 thanks to a wonderful goal scored by him Ivanik At work all with a touch of red and white. The double house advantage seems to be the fate of the first half but in recovery everything happens: the visitors first miss a penalty and then score 2-1. Sundgren Who surprises the opposing goalkeeper from 30 meters away. In the second half, the fight is tight, but the last minutes are decisive again: a free kick for Maccabi in the 90th minute. Pavkov It sends in its door to decide the match and qualify. In the first leg, it was a 0-0 draw in Azerbaijan, in the Czech Republic is exactly Qarabagh To open at 38 minutes Ozopic. in recovery coupe Re-equivalence at 75 minutes Clement It represents the overtaking that led the Czechs to the groups of the Champions League.

