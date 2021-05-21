May 21, 2021

Trailer reveals Xbox Series X demo | S and Xbox One now available – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 21, 2021 1 min read

Bandai Namco announced a new release Movie trailer It is available now experimental From Scarlet Nexus On Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. This beta version will also be released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 starting May 28, 2021.

Scarlet Nexus’ demo will allow you to join FSE and control Yuito or Kasane and have fun with Kinetic forces Until the meeting with the first president. ”So this will be an early stage of the game.

The demo will let us try, as mentioned, YiwtoWhich is characterized by the use of close attacks thanks to its swords. Additionally, the character can use the powers of Pyrokinesis, Teleportation, Clairvoyance, and Sclerokinesis, borrowing them from his team members.

Scarlet Nexus will also include Cassin, Second letter is available on demo. Kasane specializes in mid-range attacks with throwing knives. In addition, he can use the powers of electric movement, supervision, stealth and duplication, again thanks to comrades in the party.


Scarlet Nexus

The Movie trailer Lets us get an idea of ​​the Scarlet Nexus combat system. Remember also that the game will be released on June 25, 2021. If you pre-order the game, you will have access to a series of in-game content: exclusive outfits, cosmetics, and bucky accessories.

Waiting for a live test demo read our tried and tested Scarlet Nexus.

