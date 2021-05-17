Before leaving for a long-haul flight or for a minor vacation, we check the availability of this essential ingredient on board for our health

It’s a camper holiday boom for many Italians. In the past year, the number of travelers choosing mobile homes increased by 30%. Also this year the trend is confirmed.

After the pandemic, people plan holidays safely. The cart appears to be the best solution.

Indeed, this “house on four wheels” is the perfect compromise for taking a trip without mingling in the crowd. It is a very comfortable car, which guarantees freedom of movement, schedules and comfort.

Another advantage of the cart is that it really has a lot of space for our property. We can actually take us around the house when we travel in the cart.

However, among these many things, a few are really indispensable.

That’s why we thought of suggesting something specific, which should never be lost on mobile home trips, especially at a time like this.

Before leaving for a long-haul flight or for a minor vacation, let’s make sure you have this essential item on board to keep us healthy. Let’s find out right away what it is.

Whoever forgets them is lost

Let’s start with the basic things. A typical camping stove is definitely indispensable. Without that, it would be impossible to live your vacation really well.

The original idea that will make our camper holiday truly unforgettable is barbecue. Let’s remember to load it onto the car before departure.

This way, we will be able to enjoy beautiful grilled meats or fish with a stunning view along the way.

Hygiene is very important

The experience of the pandemic has severely affected most people.

Emphasis on hygiene and hygiene increased ExponentiallyAs well as selling hand washing gels and similar solutions.

Precisely for this reason, it is important to have a portable vacuum cleaner on your cart. Living in a confined space such as a cart space, it will accumulate a lot of dirt.

Every day we sleep, eat and walk inside the cart. To ensure hygiene, and therefore health, for ourselves and our loved ones, it is essential to clean the interior of the car every day.

