A phenomenon appears that will shock all winter »ILMETEO.it

Winter 2021/2022: Nina can affect the cold seasonThere is no longer any doubt, here it is Nina next winter. Now there are a few days left for the cold season to start and thanks to that Seasonal forecast and some atmospheric indicators We can get a general idea of ​​what lies ahead and that interest, It may be completely different from the trend in recent years.

Influencing and disturbing the global climate and the old continent’s climate can already be a phenomenon girlAnd With important consequences Moreover for ItalyAnd Already from December.

So let’s take the point to understand What is that to clarify and suppose one The general trend of precipitation and temperature.

Based on the latest Seasonal forecast subordinate European Center (ECMWF) worksearly december Possibly characterized by calorific values Above reference climate averages of about 1/1.5°CAnd Especially in the northern European sector Between Scandinavia and Russia (cradle of cold), More on average in the Mediterranean basin. In Italy, on the other hand, the opposite situation can occur, with a cold atypical compared to previous years.

The cause of these anomalies can be found far from the ancient continent and more precisely in the regionThe Pacific Ocean. In fact, the existence of girl.

This particular phenomenon mainly refers to a cooling down Pacific surface water temperature Central and Eastern which frequently affect the climate of our planet, with different repercussions also in Europe and Italy. As we can see in the map below, the last reading of the surface temperature of the Pacific Ocean (September 2021) indicated this. about 0.5°C lower Compared to the average and in the coming months, the trend should be for Further decrease (-1.2 °C).

It is reasonable to The presence of La Niña can increase the entry of several disorders Down the slope of the Atlantic he would find no obstacle from the high pressure who might instead take refuge in North Africa. The first part of winter, if confirmed, will rather be rainy in the central and northern European sector, with effects Northern regions of our country. On our mountains, therefore, Noun They can be plentiful, to the delight of winter sports enthusiasts.

But be careful, in case cold air breaks through It is not excluded that you will reach the northern plains, as happened last winter in the first weeks of December.

