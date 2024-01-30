January 30, 2024

Barbie is the best film opening of the year in the United States

Lorelei Reese January 30, 2024 1 min read

With its first day in theaters, Barbie holds the record for the highest-grossing film to premiere in the United States in 2023.

After pre-sale of tickets Barbie Defined as a record, as well as the best since Avatar: The Way of Water hit theaters, and now the film about a Mattel doll also has the best cinema opening of the year in the United States. With its $70.5 million gross, Greta Gerwig's feature film far exceeds the $51.8 million gross that Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse earned when it debuted.

At this point we're wondering if Barbie will be able to challenge the Super Mario Bros. movie. Which became the best title of the year in terms of box office receipts, taking 573 million in the United States and 1.34 billion in all. around the world.

But we also wonder if Barbie will be able to beat the first-weekend gross of a film directed by a female director. The record goes to Captain Marvel, which earned $153 million when it debuted in 2019, while Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman earned $103 million.

However, these profits must be balanced against the huge production costs, considering that Barbie's production reached $145 million.

Barbie: All the curiosity about the movie before the release


Barbie: John Carpenter can't believe he saw the movie

Barbie: Production didn't want the song "I'm just Ken"

Barbie also dominates the best-selling Halloween costumes this year

Barbenheimer: For Martin Scorsese it was "The perfect storm"

Barbie: The 2023 Blockbuster arrives October 19 on Home Video

