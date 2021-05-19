May 19, 2021

Antonino Monteleone inviato delle Iene

Serial absentee story about Pugliese-Ciaccio in Le Iene on Italia 1

Lorelei Reese May 19, 2021

“The recipe for happiness? Ask your sister.” And therefore Salvatore Scams 67-year-old former employee of Pugliese-Ciaccio Hospital Accused of Receiving Fifteen Years Salary Without Stamping Card, Responds to Emissary of Hyenas Antonino Montillion (photo) During his service, which aired on Tuesday evening. The story of the absent Q series Cunning bomber As Montillion himself defined it, Having found space in both online and print newspapers in Europe and beyond and landing on Italia 1 halfway between the irreverent mockery and in-depth journalistic analysis.

Scum as you will remember being investigated in the investigation Half the service From the Guardia di Finanza in Catanzaro.

The Hyena envoy set out to track those who knew him, looking for testimonials and comments in and out of the hospital’s administrative offices in Via Cortez.

Accused of serial absenteeism, gave a large memory in the prosecutor’s office to “restore reality”

In the report, which lasts about ten minutes, testimonies are requested, the ongoing investigation is rebuilt, and there is no shortage of references to another interview with cases of absenteeism, the red card, as well as statements Francesco Procopio The extraordinary commissioner of Pugliese-Ciaccio and specifically an attempt to interview Scumace himself was intercepted at a cigarette salesman’s exit .

Click here to see the service

