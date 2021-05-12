Azerbaijan GP, ​​Euro2020 stops exchanging dates with Turkey

Switzerland – Wales, Euro 2020, by the scenery Exchange of dates between the Turkish Grand Prix (currently scheduled for June 13) and the Azerbaijan doctor, On June 6. The executive director of Baku City Department ruled out the possibility of realizing the possibility, which is a necessity to overcome Restrictions imposed in the United Kingdom upon return from countries such as TurkeyWhich requires the staff of the teams stationed in Britain to observe the quarantine period for 10 days.

Calendar at 22 GP or European Appearance

If the latest rumors want the Istanbul race to be canceled, without an alternate workaround, other voices support the idea of ​​the race “bis” -1 and race-2 as it actually happened last year, to preserve the original. Calendar programming at 23 Grand Prix. This week should arrive at an official and decisive position on the handling of the Turkish Grand Prix in Formula 1.

Baku until 2024

In the meantime, preparations are underway to transform the circuit in Baku, despite the admission of the organizer himself, the effort expended is half compared to previous competitions held in Baku, open doors and many accompanying initiatives, first and foremost with concerts on the weekend arc .

Baku, European and F1 joint

Formula 1 will continue racing on the city circuit in the Azerbaijani capital until 2024 while Rahimov explained the reasons for the GP’s change of position on June 6: “There have been some discussions, but in our case, the weekend race is really banned, Somehow is squeezed between all the other happenings in town.

Football will still be underway and the first match is scheduled for Saturday 12 June so there’s not much we can do, and we don’t have a lot of flexibility this year. I think, had it been any other year, when Formula 1 was the only big event on the Baku calendar, switching the date might have been an option. Not this year“.