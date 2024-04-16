Audi is presenting the Reflection and Q6 e-tron installation as a world premiere. Photos of the premiere – Corriere.it

The installation will be available until April 28, from 10 a.m. to midnight, and it will also be possible to get acquainted with the new Q6 e-tron electric SUV.
Until April 28, the House of Progress spaces will showcase Audi's approach to zero-emission mobility that transforms the brand into a 360-degree mobility provider. In this way Audi makes the themes of Milan Design Week 2024 its ownWhich range from sustainability as a concrete commitment to protecting the environment, to creating and restoring a more equitable social-ecological system, thanks to harmonious technological development that supports human needs.
The debut of the Q6 e-tron
In Design City, Audi presented to the public the Q6 e-tron, the e-powered SUV, the new expression of the Audi brand's Vorsprung Durch Technik (vanguard technology). Audi reconfirms Portrait Milano's Piazza del Quadrilatero as the venue for the House of Progress 2024, a hotel under the Lungarno Collection hospitality brand, owned by the Ferragamo family. Thanks to its privileged location and double entrance from Corso Venezia 11 via Sant'Andrea 10, the site represents a unique destination that combines history, art, culture and style with technology. Entry to the Audi House of Progress will be available until April 28, from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Reflection synthesis
The installation of this print, created as part of the “Interni Cross Vision” exhibition and event and signed by international design studio Bjarke Ingels Group, a studio with offices all over the world, is called “Reflection”. The noun is essentially a combination of “reflection” and “action.” It is associated with the concept that our actions in the world reflect the essence of our being, giving more conceptual depth to the installation. The design is configured as a 'plus' symbol that can be seen from above and which goes beyond the mere concept of numerical increase to instead represent a conceptual statement. Through a simple selection of elements, the area is divided into four distinct sectors that reflect the basic thematic principles of the composition and the Audi logo rings. The mirror installation creates an immersive spatial illusion, highlighting the brand's continuous effort in pushing the boundaries of innovation. Thanks to mirrored walls measuring 10 x 1.2 x 8.5 metres, the environment is divided into four distinct sectors – community, knowledge, performance and Audi digital light.
Audi has been involved in the production of the Fuorisalone for 11 years
For the eleventh year in a row, Audi confirms itself as co-producer of Foorisalone, sharing its constant search for themes that connect design and modernity to society and its needs. The common denominator of Interni 2024, which attracts visitors from all over the world, is indeed the “Cross Vision”, where research, innovation and experimentation intersect with the universal principles of sustainability and protection of the places where we live and live. Live in. Audi House of Progress spaces until April 28 will host a series of in-depth events Where the culture of avant-garde, innovation and progress is the protagonist of the exchange of ideas ranging from the philosophical approach to the industrial approach, from the sociological to the entrepreneurial approach.
April 16, 2024 at 12:15 a.m. – Updated April 16, 2024 at 3:40 p.m.
(©) All rights reserved
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
Maserati accelerates with electricity and introduces the GranCabrio Folgore
There is no income, and therefore no hope
Wall Street resumes activity after strong post-quarter selling from US banks. Futures trend