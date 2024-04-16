Audi is presenting the Reflection and Q6 e-tron installation as a world premiere. Photos of the premiere – Corriere.it

The installation will be available until April 28, from 10 a.m. to midnight, and it will also be possible to get acquainted with the new Q6 e-tron electric SUV.

Until April 28, the House of Progress spaces will showcase Audi's approach to zero-emission mobility that transforms the brand into a 360-degree mobility provider. In this way Audi makes the themes of Milan Design Week 2024 its ownWhich range from sustainability as a concrete commitment to protecting the environment, to creating and restoring a more equitable social-ecological system, thanks to harmonious technological development that supports human needs.

The debut of the Q6 e-tron In Design City, Audi presented to the public the Q6 e-tron, the e-powered SUV, the new expression of the Audi brand's Vorsprung Durch Technik (vanguard technology). Audi reconfirms Portrait Milano's Piazza del Quadrilatero as the venue for the House of Progress 2024, a hotel under the Lungarno Collection hospitality brand, owned by the Ferragamo family. Thanks to its privileged location and double entrance from Corso Venezia 11 via Sant'Andrea 10, the site represents a unique destination that combines history, art, culture and style with technology. Entry to the Audi House of Progress will be available until April 28, from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Reflection synthesis The installation of this print, created as part of the “Interni Cross Vision” exhibition and event and signed by international design studio Bjarke Ingels Group, a studio with offices all over the world, is called “Reflection”. The noun is essentially a combination of “reflection” and “action.” It is associated with the concept that our actions in the world reflect the essence of our being, giving more conceptual depth to the installation. The design is configured as a 'plus' symbol that can be seen from above and which goes beyond the mere concept of numerical increase to instead represent a conceptual statement. Through a simple selection of elements, the area is divided into four distinct sectors that reflect the basic thematic principles of the composition and the Audi logo rings. The mirror installation creates an immersive spatial illusion, highlighting the brand's continuous effort in pushing the boundaries of innovation. Thanks to mirrored walls measuring 10 x 1.2 x 8.5 metres, the environment is divided into four distinct sectors – community, knowledge, performance and Audi digital light. See also Encoder entered without Framework Rw if the platform is Italian