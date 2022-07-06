July 6, 2022

Auctions and sports: Marta Pacino memorabilia sold all over Europe - www.ideawebtv.it

Auctions and sports: Marta Pacino memorabilia sold all over Europe – www.ideawebtv.it

July 6, 2022

Also this year a souvenir auction of Marta Pacino I got a good result and got it
a large number of views and presentations; The athlete donated the proceeds
AITF odv, the Liver Transplant Recipients Association that is proud to exist
Celebrity endorsement.

The amount that reached 1800 euros found fierce competition
As far as valuables are concerned: this is the Olympic racing bib
In Beijing approximately 700 euros.

As a testament to Marta’s international reputation, it is important to note that the auction found successful bidders not only in Italy but also in the UK, Switzerland and even Bulgaria.

Supporting scientific research and helping the weakest, in times when it is
“Volunteering does not have moments of great help” emphasized Marco Borgogno, President of the AITF; He concluded: “A real satisfaction with his activity as a world-class athlete and sincere thanks to Marta from all the ITF and my staff. He has shown, once again, that he combines his spontaneous personality and great talent with the thought of those who are most unfortunate and in need of help.”

