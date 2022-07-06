July 6, 2022

Dire consequences – Libero Quotidiano

Gerald Bax July 6, 2022

there China Wants to get his hands on it the moon. a word Bill NelsonThe head of the US space agency NASA. And this does not bother the US authorities a little, because the control of a terrestrial satellite could have dramatic repercussions at the communications level, with unimaginable strategic and military repercussions. NASA noted that over the past 10 years, China has significantly increased its space program, focusing on the satellite, and as early as 2013, Beijing shipped an unmanned shuttle. By the end of the decade, the communist regime plans to land its astronauts on the Moon. “We are very concerned that China wants to land on the moon,” were the words used by Nelson, who caused an uproar in Beijing.

“This is not the first time that the head of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration ignores the facts and speaks irresponsibly about China – he replied. Zhao LijianChinese Foreign Ministry spokesman -. China has always promoted the construction of a common future for mankind in space and has opposed any arms race in space.”

The controversy erupted in parallel with the feud between the Ukrainians and the Russians. Kyiv asked to exclude Moscow from international space missionsAfter photos of the three Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (issue) with flags of separatist republics Donetsk and Luhansk. “Russian cosmonauts showed on the International Space Station a flag under which Russian forces are killing women and children in Donbass and turning entire Ukrainian cities to ashes. Russia also exports its barbarism to space, which is a peace zone. And it should be excluded by all international space programs,” tweeted today Oleg NikolenkoSpokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. Nikolenko attached one of the two photos that were published yesterday on Telegram by the official channel of the Russian space agency Roscomos. Three cosmonauts were seen carrying separatist flags with the accompanying message: “Day of Liberation of the Luhansk Republic. We celebrate on Earth and in space.” In fact, the British write guardianMany have questioned the authenticity of the images, wondering whether the astronauts actually displayed the separatist flags aboard the International Space Station or whether it was a composite image.

