Astronomers discover the Milky Way has a ‘broken arm’

Paradoxical as it may sound in some ways, it’s easier to observe galaxies other than our own, out there Milky Way. Being inside it, in fact, it’s hard to get a panoramic picture describing its overall shape, while we can get great pictures like 2.2 gigapixels captured recently by astrophotographer Bartosz Wojczynski.

For this reason, it is still possible, by studying it, to come across amazing new things, such as those recorded using NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope Before retiring in January 2020, and surpassing results with the latest Data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission.

The result of this study, conducted by the international research group Caltech and published in Astronomy and astrophysics (Find full article link in SOURCE) is a file The discovery of a “broken arm” between the arms of our spiral galaxy.