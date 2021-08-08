August 8, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Astronauts on the International Space Station show us their own version of the Olympic Games

Astronauts on the International Space Station show us their own version of the Olympic Games

Karen Hines August 8, 2021 2 min read

I Tokyo Olympics 2020 Today August 8, 2021 will end with the closing ceremony. The main event at the Olympics was not stingy with emotion and online either, For example by a large number of memes, attracted the attention of the whole world for two weeks. the International Space Station astronauts They didn’t want to be outdone and in the past few days they organized their very personal business “Space Olympics”.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared videos of “Specialties” on Twitter (Which recently pleased us with breathtaking shots of our planet) It is therefore clear to blend the peculiarities of the surrounding environment without gravity, with the need to organize themselves with a few temporary means.

In total guests IS venture to Four different tests Ranging from the challenge type to the best choreography (without touching the walls) to a team match with a ball to “blow” towards the opponent’s goal, passing from synchronized space swimming to shooting (with flexibility). Find all the videos below.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A huge structure has been discovered in our galaxy, but we don’t know what it is

August 8, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

The Olympics are also in space: astronauts (without gravity) try their hand at the disciplines

August 7, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

What is “time crystal” and how did Google view it

August 7, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Even Airbnb Discovers the Electric Car: Recharge in the App

August 8, 2021 Karen Hines
5 min read

85 million investment south of Naples

August 8, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Astronauts on the International Space Station show us their own version of the Olympic Games

August 8, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Sailing, the Rolex Fastnet racing begins: Soldini attacks the legendary regatta

August 8, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt