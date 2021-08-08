Astronauts on the International Space Station show us their own version of the Olympic Games

I Tokyo Olympics 2020 Today August 8, 2021 will end with the closing ceremony. The main event at the Olympics was not stingy with emotion and online either, For example by a large number of memes, attracted the attention of the whole world for two weeks. the International Space Station astronauts They didn’t want to be outdone and in the past few days they organized their very personal business “Space Olympics”.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared videos of “Specialties” on Twitter (Which recently pleased us with breathtaking shots of our planet) It is therefore clear to blend the peculiarities of the surrounding environment without gravity, with the need to organize themselves with a few temporary means.

In total guests IS venture to Four different tests Ranging from the challenge type to the best choreography (without touching the walls) to a team match with a ball to “blow” towards the opponent’s goal, passing from synchronized space swimming to shooting (with flexibility). Find all the videos below.

Floor lack routine – so much 👏 for Pewter to complete his routine without touching anything, a tough feat!



No handball – we had to tweak the rules a bit during the match, investing a lot from both sides to win.



Synchronized swimming in space – an opportunity to demonstrate the teamwork and cohesion of the crew.

