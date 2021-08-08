Sailing, the Rolex Fastnet racing begins: Soldini attacks the legendary regatta

Maserati Multi 70 and Giovanni Soldini’s offensive kicked off at the Rolex Fastnet Race, the 695-mile regatta organized by the Royal Ocean Racing Club, from the Isle of Wight in the UK. It started with 15 other multi-hull vehicles, including Cyril Dardashti’s 105′ Ultim 32/23 Maxi Edmond De Rothschild, with captain Frank Camass and Charles Coudrelier, which in 2019 set the record for multi-boat races (1 day, 4 hours, 2 minutes and 26 seconds).

A direct competitor to the Maserati Multi70 and? MOD 70 Argo by Jason Carroll, which is on board? Also introduces Brian Thompson, One of the More Skippers? Soldini’s multi-structure connoisseurs often face a challenge. For this edition of the historic regatta, 336 boats began in stages, crossing the starting line 24 knots to the west and overcast skies: they would have to leave Solent with headwinds and inclement weather. They will then cross the Celtic Sea to Fastnet, off the coast of Ireland, before returning to the finish, off Cherbourg on the northern coast of France. On board the Maserati Multi 70 to take on this challenge with Giovanni Soldini: Vittorio Bissaro, Guido Broggi, Ned Collier Wakefield, John Elkann, Oliver Herrera Perez, Francesco Pedol and Matteo Soldini.