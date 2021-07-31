ArtWalk at Liberty Station celebrates 16 years of a free event

Over 200 local, regional and international artists will showcase their work during the 16th annual edition ArtWalk @ Liberty Station. The Free Fine Art Gallery will take place August 7-8 at the Ingram Plaza in Liberty Station.

The Weekend Art Festival features almost all art media from artists from different states and both sides of the border. It will include painting, sculpture, glass, jewelry, photography, and more. Liberty Station also provides attendees with the opportunity to visit the wide range of art galleries and studios of artists working in the Arts District.

In addition to artwork, guests will be able to enjoy live entertainment from local musicians including Evan Diamond, Robin Henkel, Marisa Grace, and Astra Kelly.

Participants over the age of 21 can enjoy a drink in the beer and wine suite. Sweet and savory meals will be available at a variety of restaurants including Bread & Cheese, Dang Brother Pizza, Mariposa Ice Cream, Maui Wowi, Sabor Piri Piri and S&E’s Food Team for the whole family.

ArtWalk @ Liberty Station is part of the ArtWalk San Diego brand, known for collecting all aspects of San Diego art, while promoting the experience of owning original artwork. It is the sister festival to Mission Fed ArtWalk in Little Italy, the original outdoor fine arts festival in San Diego and ArtWalk Carlsbad.

The festival managed to continue last year, even in the midst of the pandemic. It was one of the first opportunities for local artists to showcase their work since the beginning of the pandemic. An outdoor space for social distancing and mask ordering.

This year, event mask policy depends on each person’s vaccination status. If you are fully vaccinated, there is no need to wear a mask at ArtWalk @ Liberty Station. If you are not fully vaccinated, you will be asked to mask.