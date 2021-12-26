Areas at risk of precipitation

After the weekend of Christmas and Boxing Day marked by Troubles come and go, even New Year’s week will open tomorrow with unstable weather conditions for the arrival of a New system broken. The first effects will be felt in the northern center and in the second part of the day they will extend towards the south as the turmoil before leaving the country for good will lead to some rain as well on Tuesday. Despite the clouds and rain the week will start Unusually mild temperatures Especially in the center and south, because these disturbances will be accompanied by lukewarm western currents.

It seems that the trend in the last days of the year confirms the expansion ofhigh pressure that will drag one over Italy Very light air mass: Then they will be days of stable weather, without rain, but with Lots of fog and temperatures well above average: In some places we will notice values ​​up to 10-15 degrees above normal, while the freezing point in the Alps will reach nearly 4000 meters in the western sectors.

Forecast for Monday, December 27th

Tomorrow clouds are everywhere. All day long It’s raining It is widespread in the northwest and in Tuscany, Campania, Calabria and the main islands, with snowfall in the Western Alps at an altitude of 1000-1200 meters. In the evening, rain falls along the northeast and the rest of the center.

Maximum temperatures with some differences. Windy in the south and islands with westerly winds. In other places mostly weak winds.

Weather forecast for Tuesday, December 28

On Tuesday it was generally cloudy. rain mostly weak and isolated in Tuscany, Puglia, Basilicata, southern Campania, Calabria and Sicily; Some rain also in Aosta Valley with Noun More than 1200-1400 meters.

Maximum temperatures without significant differences.