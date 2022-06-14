June 15, 2022

Aquaman 2, Amber Heard is out? The actress denies the rumor

Lorelei Reese June 15, 2022

Amber Heard’s trial could not help but leave a trail of wounded: she came out worse and, needless to say, she’s an actress Aquaman, which with the defeat in court saw her popularity plummet further to an all-time low. The news arrived in these hours, therefore, looks like a real coup.

[AGGIORNAMENTO] After arriving at The Blast, Amber Heard through a spokesperson denied the news of the dismissal from Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom: “there rumor factory Lasts from day one, inaccurate, numb and unhealthyWe’ll see what the next updates will be.

In recent days, an insider has predicted that Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2with Warner’s intention, according to what was leaked, to boycott anyone Most discussed business relationships Recent years: rumors that are clearly not without foundation, at least according to the latest developments.

According to what was exclusively reported by Just Jared, in fact, Amber Heard was actually Cut from Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom: a decision comes next Aquaman’s Boycott Fan Threats In the event that the actress is confirmed for the role of Mira, but also after the statements of Walter Hamada during the trial, with the head of DC Films admitting that he had already considered recasting due to lack of chemistry with Jason Momoa.

So, the conclusion to this story seems to be the one most fans were hoping for: We’ll see, at this point, who will succeed Amber Heard in Mira’s role. Throw it in there: being less welcoming than ex-Mrs. Depp is going to be a really tough job!

