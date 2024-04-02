April 2, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

April June is hot as April June. Now there is confirmation from seasonal forecasts

April June is hot as April June. Now there is confirmation from seasonal forecasts

Noah French April 2, 2024 2 min read

Next April will be warm: it will be April June

Something is breaking at the climate level: we move seamlessly from one extreme to another, and above all temperatures are always higher in every season of the year than in the past.
The reason must be sought Climate changes In progress and the forecast for the next few weeks of April confirms it. As per latest updates It will be immediately warm … like June already!

Once imprecise, long-range forecasts have become more reliable year after year, so much scientific research now focuses on timescales of a week to a month or longer.
Well the forecast for the next few weeks April Temperatures released today by computer centers tend to be much higher than normal. As high as 6°C In most of Europe including Italy. All these can be easily translated into similar values ​​per month Maggio Or even JuneWith a maximum peak above 25-26°C (we do not exclude A high of 30 degrees Celsius the two main islands and in the south) in many of our regions: from here A nickname April Giugno, Because it will be as hot as the first month of summer!

Temperatures up to 6°C above average across Europe
This situation may characterize the weather throughout the first two decades of the monthAfrican resistance Effectively blocking any transatlantic disturbances.

But once upon a time it was said: Don't let April find you, but something is obviously changing. Alas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Forza Italia-We Moderates, summit meeting: Antinoro is also in danger

April 2, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Also keep an eye out for temperatures next weekend, between Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th April

April 2, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

This is the first time in over 200 years

April 1, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

April June is hot as April June. Now there is confirmation from seasonal forecasts

April 2, 2024 Noah French
1 min read

Grugliasco is for sale online

April 2, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Daniela Shawli died and Rice bid farewell to his wife: “A woman more precious than pearls”

April 2, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

If you always feel thirsty at night, you probably have a serious illness: get these tests

April 2, 2024 Karen Hines