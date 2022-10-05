“Happy for Napoli yesterday, the biggest humiliation in Ajax’s history”

Rod “Rudi” Kroll, Napoli and Ajax legend, spoke on Radio Mart at “MSL-Forza Napoli Semper”

Rod “Rudy” KrollThe legend of Naples and Ajax spoke on Radio Mart at the “MSL-Forza Napoli Semper”: “Yesterday I am happy, my heart is always in Naples. Yesterday, in my opinion, was the greatest humiliation in Ajax history. In the Dutch club there are no great players, not even a great coaching staff. Well the blue team is of higher quality tactically, athletically and physically. I did not hear statements The coach is in the press room. The Dutch didn’t want to switch shirts, maybe because Napoli didn’t have those of the original color. They should be angry with themselves because Napoli was at the highest level. Infidels for me is a great player and a great promise. Kim also who adapted quickly Great with Italian football I find all his purchases are of good quality and their sims are still missing. Scudetto? This year is difficult because the World Cup is breaking the pace. But Napoli is also very strong for Europe.”