January 21, 2023

The castaway lives on his boat for 24 days by eating nuts, ketchup, and garlic powder

he He survived for 24 dayson a sailboat adrift in CaribbeanAnd eat diceketchup and garlic powder.

the 47 years old Elvis Francois and the outcast – Rescued by the Colombian Navythe hero of the story mishap Happy ending. According to the man’s narration, it is his Golgotha Will be It started in DecemberWhen currents they have pushed out to sea his sailboat. At that time some of them were implemented repairs On the plane, whoSaint Martin Island in the Netherlands Antilleswhere does he live.

“I called my friends, they tried to reach me, but I did signal lost. There was nothing to do but sit and wait. for survival I ate what I ate: Spices and sauces,” he admitted, adding that “all the time I was adrift, I had to get water out of the hull of the ship so as not to sink.”

The ship was seen from above, 120 nautical miles northwest of the Guajira Peninsula, and the man was taken to the port city of Cartagena by a passing container ship. to save him reports Made with one Mirror to a plane. Rescuers report finding the castaway at good health.

