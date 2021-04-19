Annalisa Minetti is “coming back to see” thanks to technology: “I won’t be in the dark anymore”

The singer explained to the weekly “Grand Hotel” how you will be able to “see” thanks to the special cameras
So there is no real cure for retinitis pigmentosa that has for years robbed of the possibility of vision, leaving only shadows and shadows. But if the help that can be used seems too little to someone, it’s Minetti herself who emphasizes her importance instead.
“In this system, you can enter a record of your family and friends’ faces and associate them with their names – as he explained in an interview for the week. So, for example, when my daughter comes to meet me, the little voice warns me: “Elena, yeah, she’s getting close.” You know what. Does that mean? It really changes your life! ”
More Stories
Formula 1 – Miami will win the Grand Prix in 2022!
Johnny Depp, videos will clear him of Amber Heard’s accusations
Martina Melidei Graduated from the Amici School: From Di Martino’s Courtship to Elimination