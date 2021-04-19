April 19, 2021

Annalisa Minetti is "coming back to see" thanks to technology: "I won't be in the dark anymore"

April 19, 2021

So there is no real cure for retinitis pigmentosa that has for years robbed of the possibility of vision, leaving only shadows and shadows. But if the help that can be used seems too little to someone, it’s Minetti herself who emphasizes her importance instead.

“In this system, you can enter a record of your family and friends’ faces and associate them with their names – as he explained in an interview for the week. So, for example, when my daughter comes to meet me, the little voice warns me: “Elena, yeah, she’s getting close.” You know what. Does that mean? It really changes your life! ”

