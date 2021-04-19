The natural supplement that costs a few euros and is a magical medicine for health

A true medicine for health, with countless beneficial properties: lupine is an inexpensive legume and very rich in precious substances for the body.

In fact, this is a natural supplement that costs a few euros and is a magical medicine for health.

It is already highly prized since ancient times because it is rich in protein and for ease of cultivation. It adapts well to cold but also to heat.

Unlike Others Legumes that require calcareous soil, lupine easily adapts to acidic soil. It also has the potential to make the land more fertile and productive because it is able to collect nitrogen present in the air and fix it in the soil.

Lupine properties

Like all legumes, lupine contains a good dose of plant protein and sleep is very rich in B vitamins, as it is rich in mineral salts such as magnesium, potassium, calcium, iron and zinc.

It is low in fat and rich in Omega 6 and 9. It is high in flavonoids and antioxidants that fight the formation of free radicals that cause cell aging. In particular, zeaxanthin, the flavonoid that gives it its yellow color, is a protective sight.

The very important effect that lupine has is to maintain blood sugar. It is especially suitable for preventing diabetes and reducing the incidence of coronary heart disease.

How to consume it

Being a legume, avoid associating it with meals rich in grains, sugars and fruits. It is also important to keep in mind that it can increase flatulence and flatulence, a phenomenon that occurs especially in those with intestinal problems.

To consume it, it is necessary to soak it for 4-5 days to get rid of the toxins inside it. Change the water every 12 hours. Cook for 20-30 minutes.

Lupine is great to use as a protein snack to boost energy and protein.

Here's how these little legumes are the natural supplement that costs a few euros and is a panacea for health.