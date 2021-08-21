School leaders: Protecting the health of teachers with a mental disorder without making mistakes. Concrete cases (first episode)

The school year is about to start again and it may be useful to study some of the specific cases that emerge in all their complexity. Among the many medical and legal duties that fall to the headmaster, he also finds himself having to face particularly difficult situations even though he has no institutional training in this respect, not even in competition. In the case of Medical Assessment Office (AMU), the situation is especially sensitive above all because the teacher may not approve of and suffer from the procedure ordered by the principal and suffer from the cervix and even try to escape from it.

So I will present, in three subsequent articles, ten cases of teachers suffering from a major psychological disorder. The circles were reconstructed thanks to the analysis of documents prepared by the school principals and the Ministerial Technical Inspectors (extracts from their documents in italics).

At the end of each case, we will ask ourselves a question to which we will give a logical answer. So the goal we propose is not to fully analyze the teacher’s story but to determine the appropriate behavior that the principal should take in the specific circumstances mentioned in the question.

A teacher who exhibits unusual in-service behavior is sent to AMU by the principal. Below is an excerpt from the report according to Art. 15 Republican Resolution 461/01 of the School Principal.

…From day one the AA teacher has demonstrated a variety of situations that, depending on the circumstances, are amused, upset, or frightened.

It is a serious work disorder:

Since the beginning of the year, despite constant reminders, he comes to school at the times of his choosing;

For quite obscure reasons, it has long refused to indicate the times of entry and exit;

to any reproach, or does not respond, or satisfies the interlocutor with the license of a moron;

When the service order does not agree, it refuses to sign and, of course, refuses to execute it;

in the event of written disputes, he refuses to collect them: recorded letters sent to him are returned to the school for full storage;

Given that the undersigned are certainly unable to formulate medical diagnoses, two types of intervention are required:

that a medical examination is arranged, with special reference to the mental health aspect, which confirms the suitability of the aforementioned teacher for service and, in any case, the degree of risk of his presence in a community of adolescents;

To impose a disciplinary measure commensurate with the gravity of the negligence committed.

The Medical College’s Definitive Diagnosis of CMV: Paranoid Psychosis.

Order: What is not convincing in the interventions requested by the school principal?

to reply: While the request for an office medical evaluation (AMU) in CMV has its own clear rationale, by the principal it does not make sense to suggest the contextual application of a disciplinary action. The latter may only have meaning after the declaration of “fitness for the position of the teacher” by the medical board. There is, in fact, a risk – as in the case in question – of punishing a worker with a disease that must be treated and certainly not “punished”. The principal, as with the employer, is still responsible for the health of teachers and before punishment it is necessary to first ascertain whether the cause of the problem is not a matter of poor health.

The ministerial technical inspector, who was called by the school principal to resolve a thorny situation with the teacher, came to the conclusion: “…a compromise of the professional profile of an AMF teacher can be found in problems likely to be placed on the side of psychophysical balance…”and, therefore, request that a group medical visit be sent to assess the health conditions of the AMF. After the inspection, a temporary suspension of the MFA from teaching is requested as a precaution, but without waiting for the result of the medical examination, the fee is also transferred by the supervisory body to the principal where he is responsible “… from inexperience in dealing with the case, which would to a large extent determine the degree of stress and anxiety faced by the school. It is enough to read sincere requests addressed to the supervisor’s competent office manager to understand the total inadequacy of managing such a case: “… this The problem of phobias and relationships. AMF has some obsessions and premonitions, so even if you try to explain some things to her, she just doesn’t understand. Parents and teachers expect answers from me: what should I do? How do you go next door? How do you try not to lose other users? I therefore ask for your support, through suggestions and actions, in order to better manage the situation. Finally, I would, if possible, ask the holder of authority to specify the case.”

Definitive Medical School Diagnosis: Paranoid Personality Disorder

Order: Can the “inexperience” note raised by the inspector be shared to the school principal?

to reply: It is also true – as stated above – that no training is given to school administrators regarding their medical and legal duties; However, the use ofMedical Evaluation Office (AMU) is the responsibility of the school principal who also has the right to resort to custodial suspension of the worker (DPR 171/11). Therefore, the inspector’s finding of inexperience has an indisputable basis. The manager’s inexperience was also demonstrated in resorting to an inspection visit instead of the AMU.

third case

School principal asksMedical Evaluation Office (AMU) for CM teacher and writes ritual report for CMV (Section 15 DPR 461/01 formerly): “It is a person with a pronounced paranoid manic attitude that causes serious communication problems. She is so involved in her manic-depressive problem that she refuses to contact everyone, and never reaches out to anyone who presents it to her.” Greetings.My careful educational and behavioral indications were useless to facilitate the meeting with the schoolchildren, for her attention is always self-centered, and aimed only at her personal problems.She openly stated that she was afraid to enter class and her quivering appearance was so careless and unpleasant that I reluctantly accompanied her in front of the pupils.

The person in question is always in a state of confusion, and can never focus attention on real data even if it is of little importance.”

Medical School Final Diagnosis: Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Order: What obvious mistake did the manager make in drafting the report?

to reply: The director’s grave mistake is that he formulated in the CMV report a diagnostic hypothesis that does not belong to him. The aforementioned error exposed the client to a complaint about the repercussions of the case. A principal can never make diagnoses, diagnostic hypotheses, clinical evaluations, speculations, or remedial considerations towards one of his staff, as he does not possess the skills, abilities, and faculties.

I hope this is the way to write this column (problem-based learningUseful for teaching school readers to learn good practices in practicing their profession.

www.facebook.com/vittoriolodolo

see also