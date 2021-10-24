October 24, 2021

An aircraft for Radio Enav measurements in action in the Varese region

It was a very busy saturday on saturday October 23 for the aircraft dedicated to ENAV’s radio measurementsThe company that manages civil aviation in Italy.

In the first light dawned the plane with the interior special machines He made several laps in the sky of Varese, and in some cases he woke up someone.

ENAV performs continuous monitoring of national radio assistance (radar, VOR, DME, VDF, ILS, etc.). These devices use electromagnetic signals that provide the pilot, on special instruments on board, with information about the position of his flight in the horizontal or vertical plane. Continuous verification of the accuracy of radio signals allows air transport operators to fly with maximum safety.

The activity is carried out by a fleet of Piaggio Aero P180 Avanti II aircraft, owned by ENAV, which fly an average of 1,800 hours per year. These specially crafted aircraft allow for in-flight inspections without the need to have equipment installed on the ground, obtaining results in real time and always in line with international regulations.

