Konami apologizes and returns to update PES 2021

If Konami’s latest update doesn’t mean you’re here white flag Absolutely disastrous electronic soccer, perhaps not missing much: the relaunch of the popular football series didn’t actually achieve the desired effects at all.

To give an idea of ​​how inconsistent the situation is, just look at the latest update on the social networks of electronic soccer: Konami not only apologized to its users, but decided to. So come back to update PES 2021, previous chapter.

Needless to say, the Chaotic Release did nothing but give free space to the competitor FIFA 22, which – which In the early days it reached more than 400 million games played.

The situation that culminated with the announcement of Postponing major updates, mobile versions and DLC refunds, which – which He may have placed a tombstone In the project, it is very difficult to revive it.

Update 1.0.0 is already delayed It sparked a lot of controversy From fans, who will actually only see the updated free-to-play title near the end of the current season.

Konami himself has hinted that he is more than aware of the disaster it has caused electronic soccer, to the point of announcing sexy decision To return to view new content on PES 2021.

In fact, the publisher has apologized for the problems it had on eFootball, and informed its users PES 2021 Will be able to enjoy new content: anyone who completes the myClub tutorial will receive 2000 coins, while they will return at the same time Match day, Vs COM events and special agents.

The developers also admitted that they had seriously considered the idea of Renew and extend licenses View on PES 2021, but the decision was ignored because technical problems.

«greeting electronic soccerCurrently, the team is committed to working on the major update (version 1.0.0) to make sure it has the quality it deserves. but, This does not mean that you should be denied the enjoyment of the current version of the gameTherefore, we will continue to hold in-game events. Please continue to give your support to both of them PES 2021 that it eFootball 2022».

It’s hard to remember other cases The release of a new chapter went so bad that it forced the developers not only to keep the previous episode alive, but also to seriously consider the idea of ​​​​revamping it to make it modern.

At this point, it can be said that electronic soccer It sure was missed opportunity From Konami: We’ll see if he can recover and whether this experience will be repeated next year, or if it will return to the dear old man instead Peace.

We remember that the users’ anger was actually very wide electronic soccer To become the most hated game ever on Steam: The negative record is still holding today.