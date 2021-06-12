June 12, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

All withdrawals will be paid

All withdrawals will be paid

Karen Hines June 12, 2021 2 min read

A real revolution for the banking sector. Criticism is scarce and reorganization is necessary.

The past few months in our country highlighted Almost a vital necessity on the part of institutions To guide The habits of Italians towards the use of ATMs and credit cards compared to the more common cash. This is obviously to reduce the risk of tax evasion. Initiatives launched in recent months, Cashback And the receipt lottery is clearly going in that direction. Reward those who use credit and debit cards compared to Cash.

Hence be affected It is the banking sector, specifically with regard to ATMs of various parties. real Revolution in progress. Soon more and more agencies will disappear and give way to simple consulting offices. Many ATMs They will close The entire policy will be reviewed. Basic commissions 0.50 cents for each withdrawal and a variable amount according to credit institutions If you withdraw from a bank not ours. However, it still seems like everything is on the high seas for now.

Read also >>> The only currency that does not lose its value: if you find it, go straight to the bank

A Little Liquidity and a Bank Crisis: What Could Happen Soon

Payments at ATMs: When the Bank Can Investigate
ATM Bancomat (Image Source: Web)

counters will decrease But the costs will be higher, which is a logical consequence of a general dynamic that will gradually lead to disappearPerhaps, for most ATMs. Management costs for banks are increasing in the face of the increase in online transactions and different types of tools ATM or credit card. The result will be an increase in expenses for account holders who will go to pay Committees Higher in withdrawals.

READ  VAT reward, apply by May 28, 2021 also for automatic payment of Sostegni bis

This can It leads to a further decrease in the circulation of cash and, consequently, an increase in operations Via debit or credit card. In short, the sector risks taking a severe blow.

Read also >>> And the bank says no: here are the reasons for rejecting the loan and how to avoid it

to the end 2021 A final decision is awaited by the institutions on the review of the entire sector organizational Which threatens to undermine many of the dynamics, as well as increase The costs of managing citizens’ current accounts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Taxes, the new Redditometer for 2021? What is it and how does it work

June 12, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Expert answers for parents

June 12, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

If we want to save a lot of money annually from IMU and TARI on second homes, we absolutely ought to read this article regarding all current tax credits

June 11, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

All withdrawals will be paid

June 12, 2021 Karen Hines
5 min read

UEFA Reddit Free Live Streaming

June 12, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Happy birthday to the new medical doctors!

June 12, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Marchisio receives the “Sports and Human Rights” award: “It’s as good as the Scudetto”

June 12, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt