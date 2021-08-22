August 22, 2021

Algeria, summarily executed or massacred with their bare hands by the crowd. Wrong by arson, the terrifying end of Jamal - Libero Quotidiano

Samson Paul August 22, 2021 2 min read

Terrifying and confusing ending. On August 11th the volunteer Jamal bin Ismail, 36, was wrongly set on fire and executed by an angry mob Larbaa Nath Irathen, in a Algeria, in the area Kabylia It was ravaged by arson and devastating fires for weeks. A horrific scene witnessed by the mobile phones of the attendees who filmed the deadly aggression referred to now 61 people They will have to respond to justice.

The man, completely innocent, cries out for his estrangement from the facts but no one believed him, neither listened to him nor defended him. The officers arrested Jamal Jamal and took him to the police station for interrogation. But the crowd surrounded the truck, opened it and got hold of it stabbed it’s at mane naked. As in the worst summary trials of wartime, the body of the alleged perpetrator was dragged to the town’s central square, Corriere della Sera wrote, burnt and decapitated. Before being slaughtered, the boy had the strength to shout, “You’re wrong. You will regret it.”

Now it is suspected that the police also arrested the man for political reasons, given his active participation in the protest movement. mobility What helped bring down the president? Abdelaziz Bouteflika In February 2019. “I came here last night – Ben Ismail explained about his presence in the city – I did not sleep to help my Kabili brothers who gave me a lesson in solidarity and generosity. In this area there is no electricity, no water, no gas and no bread.” A gesture of altruism cost him his life.

