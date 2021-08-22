August 22, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

In arrivo la Luna Blu, domenica 22 agosto sarà visibile in quasi tutta Italia

BLUE MOON SHOW arrives tonight with giant planets. We tell you when and where you like it » ILMETEO.it

Gerald Bax August 22, 2021 2 min read

Weather: A blue moon show will arrive tonight with giant planets. We tell you when and where you like it

The blue moon is coming, on Sunday 22nd August it will be visible almost all over ItalySunday 22 August Come “blue moon‘, with the giant planets, and it will also be perfectly visible in Italy. In fact, the full moon will occur at Raw 14.02.2018, but it is clear to her Maximum visibility will happen it will beOnce the sun goes down, that definitely helps temperate weather conditions (A hurricane is expected in almost all of Italy, with the exception of some Alpine regions.)

It’s not a rare event, since then It happens every 2-5 years That several full moons occur within a few months.

Newspaper Republic, in its online version, Explain why it is called that: Anyone who thinks of seeing a satellite all blue will be disappointed, because in these terms Does not mean color change, but only Definition of the third summer full moon.

Therefore, unlikeRed Moon‘, which is actually redder than usual, this wonderful Sunday evening will simply be Third full moon in 2021 The next day will be August 31, 2023.

The moon on August 22, adds Paolo Volpini of the Union of Italian Astronomers (Uai), allows even the least experienced to be able to more easily identify the giant planets in the sky, Jupiter and Saturn, which in the central hours of the night will culminate in the south: after A few days of opposing them, they look bigger and brighter than usual.”. To facilitate observation, even without disturbing the moon, the UAI organizes the “Notti dei Giganti” initiative, with observation evenings across Italy scheduled for August 27, 28 and 29.

READ  The trick is to prevent spying on the chat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Christina Davina, sexy bombshell in a bikini: simply gorgeous!

August 22, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

BLUE LUNA arrives and will also be visible in Italy. We tell you when and why it is called »ILMETEO.it

August 21, 2021 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Beware of this new WhatsApp scam, the consequences of which are not yet known

August 21, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

“NEW NEVER USED” Lancia Delta: A 1991 dream at zero kilometers

August 22, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Beware the bags that will be out of fashion next winter because they will not make us regret the summer

August 22, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Solera. “Gym extortion was a mafia”

August 22, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

This was reported by the Scottish daily Euro 2020. He chanted for Italy against England

August 22, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt