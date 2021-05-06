“Albertini and Bertolaso ​​are tired of not being there. Do you have alternatives now?” – Free daily

May 6, 2021

Noah French May 6, 2021

Discount Gabriel Albertini Milan mayor to run again as rebels to center-right. Letter from the person concerned a Free, To thank the directors Pietro Senalty e Vittorio Feltri And all the millennials who lovingly invited him to return to the field to block the way Giuseppe Conte This is especially a freezing rain Matteo Salvini. Chairman League In recent weeks, he has spent everything to persuade Albertini to challenge the mayor B.D.. Before taking a step back “for family reasons”, the former mayor and former MEP agreed, “I was leaving”.

Now the hard hunt for anti-Salah has reopened in the center-right, a name that applies to all allies: Lega, Brothers of Italy, Come to Italy. Maybe it will run a cascade Of civil society However, it must have the right political office and the already good level of disgrace and consensus. Very complex denial, and Salvini did not fail to highlight in his first official statement: “I have been trying for months to build and consolidate central ownership in the eyes of the administration. We had the right candidates in Rome and Milan: Bertolaso And Albertini, but others have said no for weeks and months, and they have lost patience “.

A lunch with no name and no surname but leads straight to the brothers in Italy. Especially to the Roman question, because it was right Georgia Maloney To raise some doubts about the name of the former head of the Civil Defense who is now involved in the vaccination campaign in Lombardy. Confusions associated with legitimate political aspirations: Maloney wants a candidate for mayor of Rome, which more or less directly exposes foreign direct investment. “Those who disagree now – Salvini ends up with a certain amount of bitterness – I hope he has alternative proposals so that we can win in the capital and the Lombard capital, and win. We must decide within a few weeks.”

