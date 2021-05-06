A very simple but great trick that we must all use when making coffee to save time and money

When we place the coffee machine on the stove, the nose prepares to feel an unmistakable intoxicating aroma. The mouth is preparing to taste its sensual aroma. The buzz warns us that the coffee is ready. Pour the creamy liquid into the cup. But we are relentlessly aware that the stoves are stained with brown spots or real coffee stains.

This is why we decided to share with our readers a trick

What happens when the coffee comes out

So it happens that the water rises in Mocha It overflows from the bottom container sides. Other drops flow from the nozzle at the last moments when the machine is on fire. Drips and drips of coffee are scattered around the stove, forming crusts. It should not be underestimated that coffee is a very strong natural dye. For this reason, it is important to quickly remove stains from the stove. Well let's see what to do.

Here’s what to do

Hard to believe but all we need is a tissue. We can also use the one used on the counter that is not excessively greasy.

So, let’s get our machines ready. Then we fill the valve with water, add coffee, and unscrew everything again. Take the tissue and roll it over itself, as if forming a ribbon. Then let’s quickly run it under running water. So let’s squeeze it gently. Let’s tie it around the mocha reservoir, at the height of the intersection between the two pieces. Well, thanks to this very simple trick, no sketches won’t hit the fireplace.

By putting this simple trick into practice, we will save time by limiting stove cleaning. We will also save on purchasing the detergent to use. Finally we will have a clean kitchen without any effort. That is why, from now on, we will all be attaching a wet wipe to the coffee maker.

