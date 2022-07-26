Airbnb: 10 Outdoor Vacations This Summer

From Salento to Provence, from the Scottish Fjords to Andalusia: ten homes for your outdoor vacation.

c.Immersed in a forest or in an olive grove whether it is on the beach or on a hilltop whether it is a stone’s throw from the sea or the lake, the important thing is that it is surrounded. Beautifully landscaped. The perfect home for this summer is much more than just a home. it’s a A place to spend the days breathing fresh airWalking Along uncrowded paths and relax Between a dip in the pool and dinner overlooking the ocean.

for this summer Airbnb picked ten, including some that are still available for those who book last minute for July or August. And another like for those who will instead go on vacation in September. And if you want to deepen your search, A page dedicated to homes surrounded by nature is now available on Airbnb.

1. Villa design in the middle of olive trees

s.Located at the gates of the “White City”, this modern house fits into the classic natural context of Salento made up of olive groves and red earth. Absolute privacy.

Venue: Ostuni, Italy

From 449 € per night

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/53766251

2. The Tree House in the Peloponnese

s.Wrapped vertically around a tree trunk, this tree house offers a 360-degree view of the surrounding pine-fringed valley and the Mediterranean.

Place: Tsichleika, Greece

From 175 € per night

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/1170459

3. A typical Scottish cottage

T.Between the lowlands and the highlands, this cottage can make the dreams of many come true, especially those who want to escape far away, and hope to stay there forever. Alone* or with seven other lucky people.

Where: Stronachlachar, Scotland, United Kingdom

From 414 € per night

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/28052986

4. A self-sustaining pod in the Sierra Nevada

to me About escaping, here we are in the middle of nowhere. Imagine the silent days punctuated to the full by the passing of a few horses and the evenings spent under the starry sky. For romantic cowboys.

Venue: Joravi, Spain

From 300 € per night

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/44248856

5. farm with farm

s.We are at an altitude of 600 metres, among water springs and lemon groves, within the Valle di Bondo Nature Reserve, but only 9 kilometers from Garda Beach and its beaches. Nice haven in the name of peasant culture and outdoor sports.

Where: Tremosine sul Garda, Italy

From 171 € per night

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/43802098

6. Beach House

number.You won’t have time to count to ten because you’ve already dived into the ocean or started surfing. Perfect for those who don’t want to waste time, this tiny house is nestled amidst rolling sand dunes.

Venue: Costa da Caparica, Portugal

From 250 € per night

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/9663795

7. A caravan from the sixties of the last century in private wood

s.Tiny house, great adventures! In this corner of Denmark you will meet in most cows and chickens and you will have all the space you want. A few kilometers away there are wonderful white sandy beaches overlooking the Baltic Sea.

Venue: Middelfart, Denmark

From 96 € per night

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/43486806

8. Chalet covered with grass

s.You can’t immerse yourself in nature more than this: this small chalet north of Oslo, between lakes and mountains, blends in with the surrounding landscape and is perfect for those who dream of traveling in a fantasy world, think elves and orcs and freshly baked cakes.

Venue: Lillehammer, Norway

From 403 € per night

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/13811478

9. 10th century castle

B.Welcome to a small town of only 12 residents in the Catalan hinterland where this medieval castle with walls and towers, recently renovated to welcome 16 enthusiastic travelers, stands on a hill overlooked by eagles and owls.

Location: Llaés, Spain

From 487 € per night

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/2328455

10. The old area overlooking the sea

to meFacing one of the most beautiful seaside locations on the French coast, this former hotel features a pool, hammock, garden and cinema room, perfect for a leisure holiday or to celebrate important moments with friends.

Venue: Cassis, France

From 9,571 euros per night

Book link: www.airbnb.it/luxury/listing/25136904