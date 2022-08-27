Airbnb: 10 homes for less than 20 euros per person

Latest Low Budget Summer Vacations: 10 Homes Under 20 Euros (Person) on Airbnb. If summer is running out and your vacation budget is too, here are some tips for taking advantage of the last few weeks of sunshine in a low-cost switch with your friends.

s.Living with the mantra Summer never ends But you’ve already exhausted a good portion of your budget for summer vacation, come on Airbnb There are many solutions to embarking on one last summer trip low budget Enjoy the last days of good weather with your friends. You still have plenty of time to immerse yourself in pristine nature, engage in sporting challenges with friends, treat yourself to a healthy break, organize pool parties and barbecues or pamper yourself with the tranquility of a freshwater mirror. To help you with your search, we’ve collected them here 10 accommodations in Italy and around the world available for less than 20 euros per person per night. So wait to unpack your bags, and go!

Italy: Joy in the hills

Dr..At €13 per person per night. It can accommodate up to 13 guests.

Surrounded by a mountainous landscape with stunning views of Assisi, “La Letizia” is a welcoming country house in perfect harmony with the surrounding nature. The large garden includes a swimming pool with outdoor shower, patio and BBQ facilities for organizing fun days with friends and family.

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/16363135

Croatia: Relax and have fun in a villa in the heart of Istria

Dr..15 euros per person per night. It can accommodate up to 10 guests.

With its strong character, Villa Prima is ideal for a 360-degree holiday: a Finnish swimming pool and sauna for well-being, a garden with BBQ area for barbecues with friends, a ping pong table and mini golf for “sports challenges”.

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/9983732

Spain: an oasis of peace in Andalusia

Dr..20 euros per person per night. It can accommodate up to 10 guests.

Mediterranean style villa surrounded by olive and orange groves where you can breathe the countryside air and enjoy a breathtaking view.

Perfect for relaxing days by the pool but also a strategic base for visiting the beautiful Andalusian cities of Malaga and Marbella.

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/17933275

Denmark: a hut on the North Sea

Dr..At €8 per person per night. It can accommodate up to 14 guests.

Immersed in the green of the forest, the house has a very large jacuzzi, as well as a large terrace accessible directly from the living room, from which one can admire the sand dunes and the beach of Kettrup Bjerge, the most beautiful in Denmark, and listen to the sound of the waves.

Book link: https://www.airbnb.it/rooms/45392191

Italy: Farm in Val di Chiana

Dr..11 euros per person per night. It can accommodate up to 16 guests.

In the unspoiled Tuscan valley, this property offers its guests a detoxing holiday in the name of greenery and nature, as well as fun: you can challenge your friends to table tennis and soccer, as well as enjoy a barbecue in the garden and relax on the outside terrace.

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/18989230

United States: On a primitive camping site to enjoy the stars

Dr..At €12 per person per night. It can accommodate up to 16 guests.

Have you ever slept in an art facility on Earth? At Terlingua Ranch in the Chihuahua Desert, 9 vintage Volkswagen cars and vans make up this work of art, which can also be seen from ground-based satellites. Guests can sit in the front row to admire the beautiful Rosillo Mountains in Big Bend National Park, as well as to walk the historic Comanche Trail.

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/17384275

Finland: lakeside cottage

Dr..15 euros per person per night. It can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Located near Lake Lappajärvi, this fairytale cottage is a luxurious gem in nature, offering a private pool and sauna, as well as a terrace with barbecue for evenings with friends, around a fireplace for stargazing.

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/6045863

United States: A farm in the hills of Iowa

Dr..7 euros per person per night. It can accommodate up to 16 guests.

Lie on the swing and watch the ears sway in the breeze. Board games, cards, and records will keep you entertained during your stay, while you can explore the surroundings by visiting the beautiful St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on the hill or biking along the Wabash Trace nature trail.

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/47799634

Egypt: a villa near the majestic ruins of Luxor

Dr..At €12 per person per night. It can accommodate up to 11 guests.

At the heart of Egyptian history, Villa El Kassar is an oasis in the desert, with a beautiful garden, traditional fountain and private pool. From the rooftop, you can admire the stars at night, while during the day you can admire the mountainous landscape and sugar cane fields.

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/631796808484798720

Sweden: a cabin in the woods

Dr..6 euros per person per night. It can accommodate up to 16 guests.

Immersed in the silence of nature among beautiful lakes and rivers, it is the perfect base for activities like trekking, trekking and kayaking as well as survival adventures and why not, relax listening to the sounds of the jungle around you.

Book link: www.airbnb.it/rooms/45023825