The name is a spoiler for Nintendo, but fans don’t understand what it means – Nerd4.life

As you may remember, Nintendo has stated that it does not want to reveal the name of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild too soon because it will be one spoiler. Now, we know what the game is called Kingdom tearsbut players do not understand what that means.

During redditSome users have commented, explaining that the name doesn’t immediately give a very specific idea of ​​what we can expect from The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Fan comment: “So funny that they said they couldn’t reveal the name this year because it would spoil the surprise so much, then they revealed this thing and everyone thinks”??? Good! Another user replied: “That was my first thought too! I thought the title would have the word ‘time’ in it and that would spoil the surprise, but it didn’t.”

Kingdom tears this means “Tears of the kingdom,” but the word “tear” also refers to a rupture or break: perhaps a reference to the fact that the world is torn and that there are flying islands. This fact was well known from the previous trailer, so it’s unclear how the game’s name was spoiled.

The Possibility They are different. First of all, the name may contain a reference that is not yet understood or will be understood once more details are noticed from the trailers of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Or it could be that Nintendo is just an “excuse” and there’s no spoiler. Finally, it’s also possible that Nintendo changed its name because the originally planned name already contained a lot of information and the creators didn’t like it.

One user claims that maybe it’s not the name that is the spoiler, but the image that the Zonai (a tribe from The Legend of Zelda) will be present in the game. However, this is only a guess.

what do you think? Finally, we leave you the pictures of the game and the packaging.