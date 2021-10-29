Active service with 20 restaurants

TARANTO – Uber Eats, always looking for new ways to connect people with their favorite restaurants and clubs, announces its expansion plan by launching the service in Taranto, thereby increasing its presence in Puglia: after Bari, Lecce and the recent Brindisi, Taranto becomes the fourth police city in which Uber is present Eats.

Starting today, users can have delicacies from Fabulà Mozzarella Bar, Puglieria, SUD-Food & Music delivered comfortably and securely or even choose from the top 20 restaurants in Taranto found on the app right away.

With the new opening, Uber Eats is strengthening its presence in Italy, with more than 55 cities (for a total of about 450 municipalities) active on the platform, and more than 6000 restaurants on the Uber Eats app.

Globally, Uber Eats is present in more than 6000 cities in 45 countries on all six continents. Service standardization in the cities in which it is located is accompanied by double-digit growth in partner restaurants, which today number more than 700,000 worldwide.

The growth recorded by the platform goes hand in hand with the number of services offered to consumers and restaurant owners who choose Uber Eats daily.

For consumers, the following were recently introduced:

Contactless delivery: Users can freely decide through the platform to pick up the delivery in front of their door or even outside, avoiding direct contact with the postman. In fact, all deliveries are contactless.

Pick up: It allows all users of the application to pick up dishes directly from the chosen restaurant after ordering from the platform, thus avoiding the cost of delivery.

On the other hand, restaurant owners can:

Take advantage of the daily payment system to ensure instant liquidity.

Join the restaurant loyalty program, a system that aims to retain customers through rewards chosen by the restaurant, which rewards the most loyal people.

Through the Restaurant Manager app, open a direct line of communication with customers in order to improve their home delivery business more and more.

Ordering on Uber Eats, Uber’s food delivery platform, is very simple: simply download the app, available for both Android and iOS, or connect to the website www.ubereats.com, to have your favorite dishes delivered straight to your home.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats provides instant access to local commerce and allows people to search for and discover restaurants in their city, order food with one click, and get one or more food at home quickly and reliably. Uber Eats works with approximately 700,000 merchants in more than 6,000 cities around the world, keeping delivery times under 30 minutes. Italy has about 50 cities, for a total of more than 400 municipalities.