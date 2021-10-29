Your horoscope today, October 29, 2021

Your horoscope today October 29! What is expected of you Today’s horoscope? This is how the positions and movements of the celestial bodies with respect to the Earth affect all signs AriesAnd ToroAnd twinsAnd cancerAnd leonAnd BakrAnd weight scaleAnd the ScorpionAnd SagittarioAnd CapricornAnd Fishbowl NS Fish.

Blackbeard Tower today. What is your zodiac sign?

Aries

Are you looking for a job or looking for a safer job? Try your luck, knock on some doors. Success does not have to be long in coming. Moon in Leo looks at you with loving eyes and urges you to clear up misunderstandings with a friend. Also read your horoscope for tomorrow

Toro

If all goes well, the responsibility will fall to the Moon in the square of the Leo in Uranus in the sky. Reduce, laughter will save you! This side of the moon Uranus will make your mood dance. It will take effort to direct you as to what to do. Also read your horoscope for tomorrow

twins

Today you will be happy, and for good reason: The Moon in Leo will pave the way for you. You will have satisfactory manifestations of sympathy. Palm, love cannot be proposed, let alone imposed, so give in and look beyond. Also read your horoscope for tomorrow

cancer

Don’t waste time on things that don’t convince you. Channel your strengths and abilities into something new that you learn and that attracts you. With the inverse of Mars, you will be driving dangerously high. Maneuvers, overtaking, parking… Scream! Eye. Also read your horoscope for tomorrow

leon

Because of the Moon, the enemy of Saturn and Uranus, you will have to face some unwelcome questions, but you will not lack the strength to fight any difficulty. There is no point in continuing to try to convince those who have shown themselves to have different opinions and sensitivities. Also read your horoscope for tomorrow

Bakr

Make full use of your sixth sense. Just add a little grit, and you’ll do wonders to delight colleagues and bosses. Some habits, especially dietary, will need to be revised right away. Your well-being is at stake. Also read your horoscope for tomorrow

weight scale

The day that takes rise in a more agreeable way, thanks to the Moon in Leo, so be kind towards you. The energy will come out boosted. Even die-hard singles will give up: the fateful meeting will remove all hesitation and fear. Also read your horoscope for tomorrow

the Scorpion

You will be pressured by a Moon in Leo who will bend backwards not to give it to you. what should be done? Be patient and wait for better moments. Don’t be late, roll up your sleeves and prove that you know how to be a serious worker, if it’s worth it. Also read your horoscope for tomorrow

Sagittario

Venus in matters of the heart gives you a helping hand. But do not force situations that are not yet ripe, even if you are strongly inclined to do so. With the smile you will have today, the person you love will not be able to deprive you of anything. Don’t take advantage of it though. Also read your horoscope for tomorrow

Capricorn

Since Mercury and Mars are in the quadrature of Libra, you will work and study with a little effort to get those results you normally achieve effortlessly. Mars promises passion, daring, and momentum: too much…so moderate yourself. If you are alone, you will make someone special sick. Also read your horoscope for tomorrow

Fishbowl

The moon in opposition, from the sign of Leo, bothers you. Reckless actions and anxiety can push you into unpleasant circumstances. If you are single and watching someone, trust your intuition. The buyer will do the rest. Also read your horoscope for tomorrow

Fish

Saturn demands that you be understanding and be present with an elderly family member. You will make him happy with a simple visit and a simple but sincere gift. It will not be easy to combine the different needs between you and your partner, but with a little patience you will succeed. Also read your horoscope for tomorrow

© All Rights Reserved