General Practitioners: Three-year training course with Ats Bergamo underway

The specific three-year General Medicine course 2020/2023 started on Thursday 14 October at Ats Bergamo (these are the students that will end in 2024 due to the year of Covid which affected the usual direction of the course itself). The 25 students were welcomed by representatives of Ats Bergamo, the three auxiliaries (Pope John XXIII, East and West), of Polis Lombardia and representatives of the accredited private sector, the President of the Bergamo Medical Association.

Aimed at training general practitioners, the course lasts for 36 months and includes 3,200 hours of practical training (in ASST and approved private sector, in RSA and in the Territory), and 1,600 hours of theoretical training. The educational coordinator is Anna Pozzi, while the director of the educational pole is the general manager of Ats Bergamo, Massimo Giupponi.

“With this course, we continue to train the general practitioners that the local (but also regional and national) health system desperately needs – comments Massimo Gobboni, Director General of Ats Bergamo -. The Covid19 pandemic has clearly demonstrated how important these professionals are for better and more widespread health, also in light of the provisions of the National Plan for Resilience (Pnrr) for health. I wish these young doctors and doctors a fruitful journey in the principals of the Bergamo region where they will find themselves playing sports in it and I hope that they will fall in love with our region and decide, at the end of the journey, to establish their future career here.”

