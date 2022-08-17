Also restocking new in August! Here are all the details

GameStop announced a PlayStation 5 restock in mid-Augustwhich can always be yours during the live stream Wednesday.

GameStop TV Summer Edition 3 and PlayStation 5 Edition 3 Which will go on sale tomorrow Wednesday 17 August 2022 starting at 15:00. Pay attention to the schedule because, unlike the live shows of past months, it will be presented for an hour.

During the live broadcast, the exact moment when PlayStation 5 can be purchased will be announced. As always Updated in real time by subscribing and activating Telegram channel notifications dedicated to offers. In any case you can Watch the live video on GameStop at this address.

For Tomorrow’s Episode a rich package consisting of: playstation 5 standard, Call of duty Vanguard, F1 2021, Life is Strange True Colors, MXGP, Revent charging station, and Sades headphones. All for €699.98.

The live broadcast will be conducted by Francesca’Be FrankieBalestri and Vincenzo Lettera will be the special guest. The main theme of the episode will be the cult game of the moment, which It managed to dethrone even Marvel’s Spider-Man in the Steam ratings. We’re talking about the cult of pregnancy.

So all that’s left is I’m giving you an appointment again for tomorrow August 10 starting at 15:00 with the new GameStop TV live stream and restock PS5.

source: Jim Stop