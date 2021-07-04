Absolute novelty for users

Check out the new video feature on WhatsApp. Let’s see what the changes were and why the tool was in great demand by all users.

developers The WhatsApp They are renewing the app day by day, introducing new functionality on a weekly basis. In recent months we have seen how ‘Voice Messages’ has been revolutionized. now from Menlo Park The big news also arrives in the videos. As reported by the specialized portal WABetaInfo Soon you will be able to choose the quality of sending the recorded videos, one Features Which can be very useful.

You may be interested >>> Twitter is getting ready for two great news: They’re coming very soon

they will be Three download qualities available:

automatic – Here it will be the application that decides the quality of the transmitted video and everything will depend on the quality of the connection.

Here it will be the application that decides the quality of the transmitted video and everything will depend on the quality of the connection. best quality – The user will be able to send the videos in the highest quality available.

The user will be able to send the videos in the highest quality available. data provision – With this option, WhatsApp prefers an appropriate quality to save mass, which makes the video as light as possible.

At the moment, the app has not yet announced when this mission will be released Last updated. The only thing that is certain is that in the past period, the application is trying to specifically increase the number of updates Not redeemed by competition. In fact, many of the new features are taken from the main competitor of the Menlo Park app, Telegram.

WhatsApp, great news for photos and videos: what is changing

As was widely expected, between May and June WhatsApp pressed the accelerator regarding updates. Indeed, we have seen the arrival of dual speed audio, but it is not the only function ready to improve the application. In addition, the application will be implemented soon i Multimedia content that can only be viewed once. The feature is expected to arrive soon in the beta version of the messaging app.

You may be interested >>> Cashback, another hit after the hiatus: Citizens are in a panic

So when we send photos or videos, we will be able to select the function thanks to a new button inserted in a file The right part of the box to send messages. The content in question will then be automatically deleted once the recipient opens it. Furthermore, if the recipient disables the file function blue check, the sender will still know if Content displayed or less. In addition, the function can also be used in group chats, where the administrator can decide whether to activate it or not.