Euro 2020, Hungary-Portugal 0-3: Cristiano Ronaldo beats Platini, European Championship top scorer | News

The hosts lasted until five minutes from the end, then a double from the Lusitani champion after Guerrero’s goal

Victory suffered in the first appearance a Euro 2020 to Portugal From Cristiano Ronaldo That in the first match of Group F – the iron group with France and Germany – she has beat Hungary 3-0 In Budapest with three goals in the last minutes. The Hungarian wall only lasted 84 minutes to collapse after a shot before warrior deviated from Urban. at 87′ from disk Then at 92 minutes of a few steps, Cristiano Ronaldo Scored two goals to beat Platini.

the match

If there is a definition of a false score applied to the world of football, the images of the Budapest match between Hungary and Portugal will better explain its meaning. The 3-0 score with which Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates left the field in a complex with France and Germany where every goal risks making a difference is nothing but the result of a game that dominated in the goal area, in fact. And Luciennes fired without even a major condemnation for 84 minutes of play against Hungary’s organizing of Marco Rossi, defending until the bitter end that closed the Santos team’s plots risking the right flank and fell only after an advantage goal. Guerreiro reached a critical juncture for Urban. Previously, Portugal ran operations, as usual, but created only two clear scoring chances first with Ronaldo and then with Bruno Fernandes.

Locking his own half of the field throughout the match is surely a double-edged sword, and just when the tattered Ponticino finish line in front of 60,000 Puskas Arena seemed to be in sight, the crucial link arrived. Corral was made by Portugal in the center of the area by Guerreiro, a left-back who is good at following the match plot with focus and lucky to find Orban’s crucial deflection despite an impeccable result. With an advantage gained, Portugal spread in the last five minutes with Cristiano Ronaldo signing first from the penalty spot and then in a full recovery signed the duo that alone made him among the top scorers of all time in the European Championship with 11 goals, and a Platini split.

Table

Hungary and Portugal 0-3

Hungary (3-5-2): Gulacsi 6.5; Botka 6, Urban 5, At. Szalai 6; Lovrencsics 6, Kleinheisler 6 (32′ st Siger 5.5), Nagy 6, Schafer 5.5 (20′ st Nego 6), Vial 5.5; Ad. Szalai 5.5, Sallai 5.5 (32′ st Schon 6). Presentation: Dibusz, Bogdan, Lang, Kecskes, Cseri, R. Varga, K. Varga, Nikolic, Bolla. ct.: Russian 6.

Portugal (4-3-3): Rui Patricio 6; Semedo 6, Days 6, Baby 6, Warrior 6.5; Danilo 6.5, Carvalho 5.5 (36’st Sanches sv), Fernandez 6.5; Ronaldo 7, Diogo Jota 5 (36′ Saint André Silva), Bernardo 5 (25′ Rafa 5.5). Available: Lopez, Rui Silva, Fonte, Moutinho, Rafa Silva, Neves, Gonçalves, Joao Felix, Oliveira, Mendes. CT: Saint 6.

Rule: Şakir (Turkey)

Signs: 39 ‘st Warrior, 42’ st. drilling platform. Cristiano Ronaldo, 47 ‘Saint Cristiano Ronaldo

ammonite: Nego, Urban (U); Dias (P)

Disqualified: no one

statistics

Portugal is the first team able to score three goals in the last ten minutes of the second half of a European Championship match.

Portugal won their first World Cup or European Championship match for the first time since Euro 2008 (2-0 against Turkey).

Portugal is only the third of the last seven champions to win their first European Championship (after Spain in 2016 and France in 2004).

Hungary has conceded at least three goals in each of its last three European matches, two of them against Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals than any other player in European history: 11, surpassing Michel Platini (nine). Of the 11 goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo in the European Championship, the second against Hungary is the first to arrive with his left foot.

Cristiano Ronaldo (36 years, 130 days) became the oldest player to score at least two goals in a European Championship match, breaking Andrei Shevchenko’s record, which was 3,525 days at the time of the double against Sweden at Euro 2012.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the player to have won the most matches in European history (12, outpacing Andres Iniesta and Cesc Fabregas by 11).

Pepe became the oldest player on the field to play in a major international tournament with Portugal (38 years, 109 days).

Today, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to participate in five different editions of the European Football Championship (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020) and the most visible European player in major international tournaments (Europe + World Cup), 39 for him.