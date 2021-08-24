PS5 is the best selling and coveted next generation console on Amazon in the US, UK and beyond – Nerd4.life

By ordering sales Video Games Category on Amazon We have to see that PS5 is the best selling and coveted next generation console On the e-commerce giant in the USA, UK, Canada, France, Germany, or some of the biggest gaming markets in the West.

Specifically, in United States of America, PS5 is in 14th place with the standard model, while Xbox Series S is at 41 and Xbox Series X is at 70th. On the other hand, PlayStation 5 Digital is among the top 100. For the most sought-after category, PS5 takes first place, while Xbox Series X is in second place. PS5 Digital took fourth place, and finally, Xbox Series S 62.

As for the United kingdomIn the ranking of best-selling products in the gaming sector, we find PS5 in sixth place, Xbox Series S in 22nd, PS5 Digital in 38th and Xbox Series X in 53rd place. For the most requested products, we find PS5 (first) and PlayStation 5 Digital (second), Xbox Series X (third), and Xbox Series S (tenth).

Let’s move on to instead Canada, where we find the PS5 in the fifteenth place for the best-selling gaming products, followed by the 38th place by the Xbox Series S. The PlayStation 5 Digital and the Xbox Series X are among the top 100 products. and PlayStation 5 Digital (second) and Xbox Series S (15th). Xbox Series X out of the top 100.

in a Germany Our PS5 (20), Xbox Series S (73), Xbox Series X (86), and PS5 Digital (94) among our top sellers. For the most requested we find PS5 (1st), PS5 Bundle Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (2nd), PS5 Digital (3rd), PS5 Bundle Spider-Man Miles Morales (4th), Xbox Series X (5°), Xbox Series S (33).

in a FranceInstead, among the bestsellers, we find the Xbox Series S (67th), ahead of the PS5 (68th), while Xbox Series X and PS5 Digital are among the top 100. . PS5 digital (second). Xbox Series X (third), PS5 Bundle Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (seventh). Xbox Series S (No. 56).

In general, as far as AmazonThe general line is that the PS5 is the most popular and sought after. We specify that those indicated are data from 2021 to date (August 24, 2021). As always, we remind you that this data is also and first of all a result of the production capabilities of both companies. So far, there are limits to the control of production and distribution. We will have to see if things improve next year.

