April 27, 2022

A thousand games featured in the Spring Action Sale on the Nintendo eShop

Gerald Bax April 27, 2022 2 min read

Spring sales of action (but not only) video games are about to begin on the pages of the Switch Digital Store: let’s move on to discovering the most interesting titles that will soon be on display at Nintendo eShop.

During the next important promotional initiative organized by the Kyoto Council, more than a thousand video games for the Nintendo Switch will be presented to the Discounted prices up to 63%. The full list of titles for sale by Nintendo will only be revealed at the start of spring sales, but already from now on. big n Heralds the existence of masterpieces of caliber Super Mario OdysseyThe TES V Skyrim and the remastered version of Zelda Skywards Sword.

Here are all the titles Nintendo announced for their Spring Sale on Action Games for Switch:

  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – 33% off

  • Super Mario Odyssey – 33% off

  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – 50% off

  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – 63% off

  • Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition – 50% off

  • Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta Bundle – 33% off

  • Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster – 50% off

  • BioShock: Collection – 60% off

  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition – 50% off

  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 33% off

Spring Action Sale on 1,000 Switch video games will officially start on 15:00 Italian Thursday 28th April It will end shortly before Midnight between Sunday 8th and Monday 9th May.

