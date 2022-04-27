A thousand games featured in the Spring Action Sale on the Nintendo eShop

Spring sales of action (but not only) video games are about to begin on the pages of the Switch Digital Store: let’s move on to discovering the most interesting titles that will soon be on display at Nintendo eShop.

During the next important promotional initiative organized by the Kyoto Council, more than a thousand video games for the Nintendo Switch will be presented to the Discounted prices up to 63%. The full list of titles for sale by Nintendo will only be revealed at the start of spring sales, but already from now on. big n Heralds the existence of masterpieces of caliber Super Mario OdysseyThe TES V Skyrim and the remastered version of Zelda Skywards Sword.

Here are all the titles Nintendo announced for their Spring Sale on Action Games for Switch:

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – 33% off

Super Mario Odyssey – 33% off

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – 50% off

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – 63% off

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition – 50% off

Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta Bundle – 33% off

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster – 50% off

BioShock: Collection – 60% off

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition – 50% off

Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 33% off

Spring Action Sale on 1,000 Switch video games will officially start on 15:00 Italian Thursday 28th April It will end shortly before Midnight between Sunday 8th and Monday 9th May.