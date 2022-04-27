A thousand games featured in the Spring Action Sale on the Nintendo eShop

Spring sales of action (but not only) video games are about to begin on the pages of the Switch Digital Store: let’s move on to discovering the most interesting titles that will soon be on display at Nintendo eShop.
During the next important promotional initiative organized by the Kyoto Council, more than a thousand video games for the Nintendo Switch will be presented to the Discounted prices up to 63%. The full list of titles for sale by Nintendo will only be revealed at the start of spring sales, but already from now on. big n Heralds the existence of masterpieces of caliber Super Mario OdysseyThe TES V Skyrim and the remastered version of Zelda Skywards Sword.
Here are all the titles Nintendo announced for their Spring Sale on Action Games for Switch:
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – 33% off
- Super Mario Odyssey – 33% off
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – 50% off
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – 63% off
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition – 50% off
- Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta Bundle – 33% off
- Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster – 50% off
- BioShock: Collection – 60% off
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition – 50% off
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 33% off
Spring Action Sale on 1,000 Switch video games will officially start on 15:00 Italian Thursday 28th April It will end shortly before Midnight between Sunday 8th and Monday 9th May.
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
Sony PlayStation has set up a game preservation team – Nerd4.life
Release date and trailer, also coming to PC – Nerd4.life
Profits in big drop in Q1 2022, COD Vanguard and Blizzard Games fault – Nerd4.life