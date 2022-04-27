UK Snooker Championship revamped: The stars are definitely on the TV stage

In previous editions of the UK Snooker Championship, 128 professional players started in the first round. Now there will be a qualifying tournament with the participation of 128 players: 112 professionals and 16 amateurs have been invited.
Sixteen qualifying matches will secure a place in the main draw, which will take place at the York Barbican from November 12-20. “This format is perfect for the World Cup, so it’s also perfect for the second biggest event in the standings,” said Steve Dawson, head of World Snooker.
“This way we are sure that the biggest stars will be on the television stage for the tournament, while the playoffs will create their own drama and tension.”
As Dawson mentioned that the Scots Stephen Hendry and the Irish Ken DohertyTwo of the former world champions, will get a tour ticket for the next two seasons despite their low scores.
“They are great ambassadors for billiards and both have contributed significantly to the growth of our sport for many years. Kane and Stephen continue to capture the attention of fans, television and the media,” said Dawson.
The 52-year-old became world champion in 1997, playing three times in the UK final and twice in the Masters final. Hendry, 53, holds the record with seven world titles (1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1999). He has won the UK Championship five times and the Masters six times. Both Doherty and Hendry are currently commentators for the BBC.
Last year, China’s Zhao Xintong won the tournament by defeating Luca Briselle 10-5 in the final. So Zhao earned £200,000 (€237,000) and Bressil became £80,000 (€94,500) even richer. For the next cycle, the prize pool has been increased from 1,099,000 to 1,205,000 pounds (1,425,500 euros), including 250,000 euros (296,000 euros) for the winner.
