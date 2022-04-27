UK Snooker Championship revamped: The stars are definitely on the TV stage

In previous editions of the UK Snooker Championship, 128 professional players started in the first round. Now there will be a qualifying tournament with the participation of 128 players: 112 professionals and 16 amateurs have been invited.

Sixteen qualifying matches will secure a place in the main draw, which will take place at the York Barbican from November 12-20. “This format is perfect for the World Cup, so it’s also perfect for the second biggest event in the standings,” said Steve Dawson, head of World Snooker.

“This way we are sure that the biggest stars will be on the television stage for the tournament, while the playoffs will create their own drama and tension.”