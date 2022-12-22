December 22, 2022

Manipulation, wrongly approved 450 million euro Pd amendment: what happened

Noah French December 22, 2022

An amendment submitted by a member of the Democratic Party was approved in error: no financial protection and the text must go back to committee

An error of 450 million euros risks further slowing down work on the approval of the budget package. During the night, in fact, Anci (Association of Italian Municipalities) mistakenly approved an amendment donating 450 million euros. The project was, in fact, rejected for lack of coverage. Perhaps, the maneuver should return to the budget committee on Thursday, December 22, to correct the error.

3 min read

