Manipulation, wrongly approved 450 million euro Pd amendment: what happened

An error of 450 million euros risks further slowing down work on the approval of the budget package. During the night, in fact, Anci (Association of Italian Municipalities) mistakenly approved an amendment donating 450 million euros. The project was, in fact, rejected for lack of coverage. Perhaps, the maneuver should return to the budget committee on Thursday, December 22, to correct the error.

Amendment moved by Deputy Minister (PT).

The amendment approved in error was submitted by Democratic Rep. Andrea Gnazzi. In essence, the amendment provides for an increase of 400 million euros by 2023 Deficit Reduction Fund for MunicipalitiesWith a further 50 million increase for local authorities who used cash flow advances.

Very useful for municipalities’ red budgets, but money that can’t really be found if you really want to endorse sustainable maneuvering.

Manipulation, 450 million Amendment: Oversight

To be clear, the value of this amendment (450 million euros) is more than the total amount available for all the changes made to the maneuver.

It is no coincidence that the Democrats themselves did not include the subproposed amendment. Andrea Gnassi Among those to be recognized.

However, on the night between December 20 and 21, amendment 146.020 was erroneously approved. Now the oversight needs to be fixed quickly to move forward with approval.

Photo credit: ANSA

The maneuver will be in the classroom on December 22 for discussion

A correction is required and the maneuver goes back to the commission

The program predicts that the text will go to the classroom on Thursday, December 22 at 8 p.m. The erroneously approved amendment shall be referred back to the Budget Committee for deletion and other amendments.

The Ministry of Economya It was informed that the texts were being re-checked and “if necessary, any errors would be corrected by the committee”.

Angie’s protests in recent days have been futile, complaining about the lack of funds imposed on the planned municipalities in the financial maneuver.



