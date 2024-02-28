house » television » “A Place in the Sun” Weekly Preview March 4-8: Eduardo discovers it!

Let's discover together the weekly previews of Un Posto al Sole, a TV series broadcast from Monday to Friday on Rai 3: Here is the summary of the episodes that will be broadcast from 4 to 8 March 2024.

They come back Weekly previews of A Place in the Sun: In the episodes that will be broadcast from From 4 to 8 March 2024 And this will happen Manuela You will feel very jealous of her NicoMeanwhile, Eduardo will return to research ClaraAnd find out who he lives with Albert. Going He discovers that his father's condition has become worse…but let's find out together what episode previews will be broadcast from Monday to Friday on the hour 8.45pm on Al Rai 3.

Un Posto Al Sole weekly previews March 4-8, 2024

Episode summary, Monday, March 4

Eda receives terrible news: her father has become worse! Diego He tries to be close to her, but the girl keeps him away. Family leave Nico It is undergoing some changes in the meantime Luca and Manuel They became friends.

A Place in the Sun, episode summary for Tuesday, March 5

Roberto and Marina have not loosened their grip on Ida, while Manuela is extremely jealous of Nico. How can they resolve the situation? And Roberto and Marina They will try to show more sympathy to them Ida?

Summary of the Wednesday, March 6 episode

Philip and Serena They are looking for a way to be close to her ErinBut they have different ideas. Nico He has a confrontation that causes jealousy for both of them Manuela is for Jimmy, while Rosa He makes an important decision.

Summary of the episode A Place in the Sun, Thursday, March 7

Philip and Serena They are ready to send Erin To the psychiatrist, Clara and Alberto live together but the man's toxicity immediately resurfaces. Edwardwho knows nothing, He tries to contact the girl again through Rosa.

Episode summary, Friday, March 8

Clara finds out from Rosa that Eduardo knows that she now lives with Alberto. Mariela She is determined to make him pay Guido So he continues to go out every night with him Paes, Rosella He will find himself helping someone unexpected.

A place in the sunthe long-running Neapolitan series, airs Monday through Friday at 20:45 We are Ray 3.