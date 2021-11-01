A pension of 57 for the unemployed, also in 2022 but only with an additional annual salary

For those who are older and have You lost your job need for get a pension. Specifically, there is an interesting possibility for the unemployed to receive a RITA-provided pension from age 57.

“I am 56, there are some solutions to retirement, I have been unemployed since 2015 and have accumulated 24 years of contributions.”

Pension at 57 years unemployed

Unfortunately, with 56 years and 24 years of contributions, the chances of a short retirement It only exists with RITA, which I will talk about shortly. The only Social Security measure that can aspire to retirement, in fact, with its requirements is Old age pension at age 67.

But there is the possibility of providing a 57-year retirement to the unemployed, only if they receive an additional pension. Therefore, if you have paid at least 5 years of contributions to the Pension Fund, you can, already in one year, apply for a pension with Temporary supplemental pension in advance.

In fact, it is about using the contributions paid in the supplementary fund to guarantee an annuity that accompanies the old-age pension, which is why it is necessary to be the owner of a supplementary pension fund that allows this.

In fact, RITA allows unemployed people who have been unemployed for at least 24 months to get early retirement pension for those who are at least 57 years old (who are actually even 10 years away from old age pension) and who have paid at least For 20 years of compulsory contributions and at least 5 years of contributions to the Pension Fund.

The possibility is also offered to those who are still in service but in this case at least 62 years, termination of employment relationship plus 20 years of compulsory contributions due and 5 years of paid contributions to the supplementary fund is required.

If he is not the owner of a pension fund, in fact, he cannot take advantage of this possibility, and he will inevitably have to wait until he reaches the required age for an old-age pension of 67 years in 2021.

