March 17, 2022

A Panamanian merchant ship sank by Russian missiles in the Black Sea, two others damaged

The director of the Maritime Authority in Panama, Nouriel Araoz, announced that a merchant ship flying the Panamanian flag sank due to the launch of Russian missiles in the Black Sea and two others were damaged. He said the crews are fine and in good health.

“We know that three Panamanian-flagged boats were victims of Russian missile attacks,” Arroz told reporters. He added that one of these two ships “sank and two are still afloat, but material damage.” The Russian Navy prevented 200-300 ships from different countries from “leaving the Black Sea”, as the director of the Panamanian Maritime Authority denounced. Dozens of Panama-flagged boats, intended specifically for transporting grain, and about 150 crew members of these ships were banned.

On February 25, after an initial attack on a Panama-flagged ship, the authorities of the Central American country urgently asked to avoid sailing in Ukrainian and Russian waters in the Black and Azov seas. The Panamanian Maritime Authority warned that “Panamanian ships in Ukrainian ports or passing through the region should exercise extreme caution and increase safety conditions on board to protect boats and crew members.”

